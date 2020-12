Gallinari (foot) has officially been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Pistons, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Gallinari was considered a game-time decision heading into the contest and the Hawks have opted to err on the side of caution. His absence figures to result in some extra minutes for De'Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter and potentially Solomon Hill in some fashion. The 32-year-old's next opportunity to suit up will come Wednesday versus the Nets.