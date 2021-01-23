Gallinari ended with 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds in 15 minutes during Friday's 116-98 victory over the Timberwolves.

Gallinari made his return for the Hawks and looked relatively comfortable during his 15 minutes on the floor. He is going to be eased back in and so we wouldn't expect to see him playing his full complement of minutes any time soon. The Hawks are arguably the deepest team in the league and now that they have the bulk of their roster available, Gallinari's role is far from clear. That said, he is worth picking up in standard formats to see what happens over the next week or two.