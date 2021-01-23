Gallinari (ankle) ended with 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds in 15 minutes during Friday's 116-98 victory over the Timberwolves.

Gallinari made his return from a 10-game absence and looked relatively comfortable during his time on the floor. The Hawks are likely planning to ease Gallinari back in from the ankle injury, and that coupled with the team's ample depth means that the veteran forward may struggle to find a consistent 25-minute role in the near future. Gallinari may be worth a speculative pickup in standard leagues where he's available on the wire, but the 32-year-old's poor team context doesn't make him the must-roster player he was in Oklahoma City a season ago.