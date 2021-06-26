Gallinari mustered 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and two rebounds across 16 minutes off the bench in Friday's 125-91 loss at Milwaukee.

Gallinari was one of three Atlanta players that scored in double digits during Friday's whopping loss, but the Italian big man rarely saw the floor in the second half considering the nature of the game. It was an off game for Gallinari and the entire Atlanta offense, but he should remain a key contributor off the bench in Game 3 on Sunday.