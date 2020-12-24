Gallinari recorded 13 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Bulls.

Gallinari got the start at power forward in his Hawks debut, and he looked impressive across the board -- he was effective with his shot and contributed on both ends of the court even if his scoring figures weren't exactly high. Gallinari will try to build off this performance ahead of Saturday's game at Memphis.