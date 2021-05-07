Gallinari registered 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 loss to the Pacers.

The 32-year-old has been a steady producer off the bench over his past five games, averaging 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in that span. Gallinari should continue providing solid points and three-pointers along with low-end rebounds, assists and steals off the bench the rest of the way, though his field-goal percentage may be sporadic.