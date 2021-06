Gallinari recorded 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and a rebound across 23 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to the 76ers.

Gallinari has scored 15-plus points in four of his last five games off the bench and continues to be a dynamic scoring weapon for Atlanta despite the fact he's not part of the starting unit. The veteran forward is averaging 14.3 points while shooting an impressive 44.4 percent from three-point range during the series.