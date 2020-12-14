Gallinari had 17 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-5 FT) and seven rebounds in Sunday's preseason win over the Magic.

Gallinari was once again effective in a bench role, hitting a pair of three pointers and working his way to the free throw line five times. Through two games with the Hawks, he's attempted 13 free throws. Gallinari also added three assists and two steals Sunday.