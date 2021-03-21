Gallinari finished with 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four boards, three assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes of a 99-95 win against the Lakers on Saturday.

Gallinari found his stroke from behind the arc to pace the Hawks bench in their win in the low scoring contest. The scoring continued a run of good play for the veteran forward, who is finally finding his stride in Atlanta. Playing alongside Trey Young, Gallinari will never be the primary option, but it should create open looks for the lanky forward who can stretch the court. He'll next face the Clippers on Monday.