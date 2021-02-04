Gallinari scored 19 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3PT, 9-9 FT) to go along with two rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks.

Wednesday's contest was the first time that Gallinari reached 20 minutes in the seven games since he returned from an ankle injury. This contest also marked only the second time he's topped 15 points in that span, during which he's shot only 39.6 percent from the field. His shooting struggles continued against the Mavericks, though he was perfect from the free-throw line on a high-volume effort to balance out his performance. It's only nine games into his tenure in Atlanta, but Gallinari's role has been disappointing and shows no signs of ticking up even as he regains his health.