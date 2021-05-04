Gallinari totaled 28 points (9-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in a 123-114 victory over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Gallinari scored in double figures for the fifth time in his last seven games thanks to an efficient shooting performance from distance. It was the first game in which the forward has played at least 30 minutes since returning from a six-game absence due to a foot injury. Gallinari has averaged 14.4 points and 4.1 rebounds across 23.8 minutes since returning to the lineup seven games ago.