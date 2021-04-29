Gallinari racked up four points (1-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 127-83 loss to the 76ers.

Gallinari has struggled with his shot in the four games since returning from a foot injury, as he's hitting just 34.4 percent of his shots from the field and 28.6 percent from distance. However, he's still finding a way to score efficiently by getting to the free-throw line a ridiculous amount. In just 22.3 minutes per game during this stretch, he's shooting 5.8 free throws and converting 95.7 percent of them.