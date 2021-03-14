Gallinari will start Sunday's game against Cleveland.

With Clint Capela (foot) and Onyeka Okongwu (hip) both sitting out, the Hawks will roll with John Collins at center, while Gallinari will enter the lineup at power forward. in his last start (Mar. 3 at ORL), Gallinari went off for 23 points (5-10 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes.