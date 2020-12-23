Gallinari will start Wednesday's season opener against the Bulls, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
With Clint Capela (Achilles) out, Gallinari will start at power forward while John Collins slides to center. When Capela returns, Gallinari is expected to come off the bench.
