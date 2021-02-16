Gallinari mustered 16 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and a block across 26 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Knicks.

Gallinari has been struggling for most of the season, but he seems to be turning things around of late and has recorded 15 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time this season. His upside will be limited as long as he keeps coming off the bench, but the veteran sharpshooter seems to be moving in the right direction after strong back-to-back scoring performances.