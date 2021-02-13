Gallinari posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes during Friday's 125-114 loss to the Spurs.

Gallinari can't seem to find his groove with the Hawks, and his shooting has been especially worrisome over the past six games. During this stretch, the veteran is converting just 28.6 percent of his field goals and 26.7 percent of his threes.