Gallinari had five points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds in 18 minutes during Thursday's 112-91 loss to the Jazz.

The 32-year-old delivered a season-high 19 points Wednesday, but he failed to get anything going during the second half of the back-to-back set. Gallinari is averaging 10.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 17.3 minutes in eight games since missing time due to an ankle sprain.