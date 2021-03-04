Gallinari scored 23 points (8-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in the Hawks' 115-112 victory over the Magic on Wednesday.

Gallinari got the start with Clint Capela (foot) unavailable and capitalized on the increased workload. It was his first start since the season-opener on Dec. 23, and he was able to stuff the stat sheet. Gallinari has had somewhat of an inconsistent role with his new team so far this season, averaging just 11.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Hopefully this strong performance to conclude the first half of the year propels him to more opportunities post All-Star break.