Gallinari will come off the bench behind John Collins this season according to general manager Travis Schlenk, stated in a Hawks season-ticket holder Zoom call.

Signing Gallinari for three years and $61.5 million to come off the bench seems extreme, but that's apparently the plan. The 32-year-old can likely still find his way into nearly 30 minutes per game between the two forward spots. Last season, he saw 29.6 minutes per game and averaged 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.9 threes and 1.9 assists.