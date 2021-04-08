Gallinari (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against Memphis, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Gallinari sat out Wednesday's game on the second half of a back-to-back due to soreness in his left ankle, and he remains uncertain for Friday's contest. If he returns, Solomon Hill could be looking at fewer minutes.
