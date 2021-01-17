Gallinari (ankle) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. He's been making progress, participating in half-court individual workouts, and he's expected to be re-introduced to contact work soon.

An ankle sprain has kept Gallinari out since the fifth game of the season. He's been making tangible progress, however, and it appears he'll be back in action relatively soon. His return probably won't come Monday, but keep an eye out for his status ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Pistons.