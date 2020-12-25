Gallinari (foot) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Gallinari started the Hawks' season opener, but he suffered a left foot contusion that could keep him off the court against Memphis. If he's ultimately unable to play, Bruno Fernando and John Collins could see increased run in Atlanta's frontcourt.
