Gallinari (ankle) has been upgraded to probable ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Gallinari missed the first 10 games of January with a sprained right ankle. He's since returned to play a pair of games, scoring a total of 27 points in 34 minutes off the bench. It remains possible that he winds up resting Tuesday, but it's now more likely than not that he'll play.