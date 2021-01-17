Gallinari (ankle) was upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Gallinari was initially considered doubtful to play Monday, but he appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of the matchup against the Timberwolves. The 32-year-old hasn't played since Dec. 30 but has been participating in half-court individual drills recently.
