Gallinari (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 32-year-old was originally considered doubtful for Friday's contest, but he now has an increased chance to end the 10-game absence. Gallinari hasn't seen the court since Dec. 30 due to the ankle sprain, so he figures to have some limitations upon his return.