Gallinari (foot) was upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Gallinari was initially doubtful to play Saturday, but he appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of the game against the Grizzlies. If he's active, it's unclear whether he'll have any restrictions in Saturday's matchup.
