Gallinari (foot) is testing his injury out in warmups and will be a game-time call for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports. He will start if he's available.
Gallinari was originally doubtful to play Saturday, but his foot is apparently feeling better than expected. He could have a minutes restriction if he's cleared. If not, De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish could see extra run.
