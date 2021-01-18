Gallinari (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against Minnesota, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
As expected, the veteran will remain out after he was initially listed as doubtful. It seems like he's making progress in his recovery from a sprained ankle, but it's unclear if he'll have a realistic chance to return for Wednesday's matchup against Detroit. Gallinari has not played since Dec. 30.
