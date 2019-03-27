Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: 18 points, four steals in win
Bembry managed 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, four steals and two assists across 20 minutes in the Hawks' win over the Pelicans on Tuesday.
Bembry tied his second-highest scoring mark of the season with 18 points in 20 minutes off the bench on Tuesday. He also tied a season-high mark in steals with four. He's not a huge part of the offense but does enough elsewhere to make a good option in deeper leagues and a flyer in standard formats.
