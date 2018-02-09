Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Arrested for excessive speeding
Bembry (groin) was arrested for excessive speeding early Friday morning, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.
Bembry was caught going 73 mph over the speed limit in a 55-mph zone, which explains why he was arrested. The league generally takes their time before reacting with suspensions to legal matters, so if Bembry is punished by the league, it may not even happen this season. He's currently dealing with a left groin strain and hasn't played since Dec. 22, however.
