Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Assigned to G-League

Bembry (groin) was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.

Bembry, who reportedly still has a ways to go in his recovery from a nagging groin injury, is likely being sent down to the G-League with plans to have him practice with the team and ultimately take on some rehab assignments. That, however, could be a while, as Bembry still remains without a timetable for his return to the floor.

