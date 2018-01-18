Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Assigned to G-League
Bembry (groin) was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.
Bembry, who reportedly still has a ways to go in his recovery from a nagging groin injury, is likely being sent down to the G-League with plans to have him practice with the team and ultimately take on some rehab assignments. That, however, could be a while, as Bembry still remains without a timetable for his return to the floor.
