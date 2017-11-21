Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Available Monday
Bembry (wrist) is available for Monday's matchup against the Spurs.
Bembry only played one minute in Saturday's contest while being available, so his presence Monday is unlikely to have an impact on the Hawks' rotation.
More News
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Probable against Spurs•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Available Saturday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Upgraded to probable Saturday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Progresses to dribbling, mid-range jumpers•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Taking layups at practice Wednesday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out 4-to-6 weeks with fractured wrist•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.