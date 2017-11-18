Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Available Saturday

Bembry (wrist) is available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry will be available, but there's no guarantee he'll play. Coach Mike Budenholzer said that if Bembry does take the floor, it will be in "short bursts" and his total minutes will be "based on feel." Until we know more about his potential role, he makes for a risky fantasy option.