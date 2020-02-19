Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Available Thursday
Bembry (hand) said he's "good to go" for Thursday's game against the Heat, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bembry was actually cleared to play for the last game prior to the All-Star break but getting the extra rest "made sense." He's played in 10 game since the new year, averaging 4.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists in 17.4 minutes.
