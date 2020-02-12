Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Available Wednesday

Bembry (hand) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Bembry was officially questionable on the injury report, though coach Lloyd Pierce sat at the morning shootaround he expected the 2016 first-round pick to play. The 25-year-old hasn't seen game action since Jan. 20 due to right hand neuritis, and it remains unclear whether he'll face a minutes restriction. He averaged 4.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists in 17.4 minutes over the 10 games prior to the injury.