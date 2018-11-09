Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Back to bench Friday
Bembry will come off the bench in Friday's game against the Pistons, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Taurean Prince was used off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Knicks after his return from an ankle injury but will be back in the starting five Friday. This will send Bembry back to his usual role off the bench, which will likely result in a slight decline from the 33 minutes he played against New York.
More News
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will start Wednesday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Records double-double off bench in win•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Ruled out for summer league•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Playing in summer league•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out 4-to-6 weeks with fractured wrist•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...