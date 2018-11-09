Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Back to bench Friday

Bembry will come off the bench in Friday's game against the Pistons, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Taurean Prince was used off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Knicks after his return from an ankle injury but will be back in the starting five Friday. This will send Bembry back to his usual role off the bench, which will likely result in a slight decline from the 33 minutes he played against New York.