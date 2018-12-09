Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Big night off bench

Bembry scored 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding five assists, three rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 19 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 106-98 win over the Nuggets.

He led the Hawks' bench in scoring and the entire team in blocks on the night. The third-year wing is typically a source of steals and not blocks -- he had 11 of the former and only one of the latter in the last five games prior to Saturday -- but either way Bembry's been providing solid defensive stats despite his limited minutes on the second unit, averaging 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in only 22.2 minutes over the last 11 contests.