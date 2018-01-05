Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Called up to NBA
Bembry was recalled from the G-League's Erie BayHawks on Friday, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bembry was assigned to the G-League to get some more consistent run after struggling in his 18 NBA games this season, shooting just 37.5 percent from the field. It remains to be seen if he'll be thrown back into the rotation.
More News
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Sent to G-League•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Scores career-high 13 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Available Monday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Probable against Spurs•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Available Saturday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Upgraded to probable Saturday•
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...