Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Called up to NBA

Bembry was recalled from the G-League's Erie BayHawks on Friday, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bembry was assigned to the G-League to get some more consistent run after struggling in his 18 NBA games this season, shooting just 37.5 percent from the field. It remains to be seen if he'll be thrown back into the rotation.

