Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Cleared for non-contact work

Coach Lloyd Pierce said Wednesday that Bembry (abdomen) has been cleared for non-contact work, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This is a step in the right direction for Bembry, who hasn't played since Jan. 20 due to hand and abdominal injuries. That said, the fact that he still hasn't been cleared for contact suggests he'll remain sidelined for at least a few more games.

