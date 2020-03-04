Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Cleared for non-contact work
Coach Lloyd Pierce said Wednesday that Bembry (abdomen) has been cleared for non-contact work, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
This is a step in the right direction for Bembry, who hasn't played since Jan. 20 due to hand and abdominal injuries. That said, the fact that he still hasn't been cleared for contact suggests he'll remain sidelined for at least a few more games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...