Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Cleared to play
Bembry (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Suns, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bembry was probable due to illness, so it's no surprise he's been given the green light. He's averaging 8.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 10 contests off the bench this season.
