Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Complete line in win

Bembry generated 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Thunder.

Bembry's now scored in double-figures in seven of his past eight games, averaging 13.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game over that span, and securing a recurring spot in Atlanta's starting five. Bembry's having his best season in his third year as a pro, and is worth a look in standard leagues so long as he holds down a starting role. That said, once Kent Bazemore (ankle) and Taurean Prince (illness) are back to full-speed, Bembry could be in line for a decrease in minutes.