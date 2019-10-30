Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Could be in line for start
Bembry could be in line to start Thursday's game against Miami with Trae Young (ankle) out and Evan Turner (Achilles) doubtful.
Young departed Tuesday night's game after rolling his ankle, and it was Bembry who started the second half as the Hawks' nominal point guard. While he may be more of a shooting guard by trade, Bembry could get the starting nod Thursday with Young already ruled out for that contest. The good news for the Hawks is they have four consecutive days off following Thursday's game, so the hope is that Young could be back in the lineup sometime next week, when the Hawks continue their four-game home stand with matchups against San Antonio (Tuesday), Chicago (Wednesday) and Sacramento (Friday).
