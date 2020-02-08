Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Could play Sunday
Bembry (hand) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Knicks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bembry has been sidelined by right hand neuritis since Jan. 22, but it's possible he returns to the rotation Sunday. More information may arrive following morning shootaround or pregame warmups.
