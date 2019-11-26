Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Dealing with hip injury

Bembry is questionable for Wednesday's game at Milwaukee due to a right hip contusion, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old was limited to a season-low 16 minutes during Monday's game against Minnesota, but it's unclear when he actually sustained the hip bruise. Evan Turner and Vince Carter could see increased minutes should Bembry be unable to play Wednesday.

