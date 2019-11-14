Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Deemed probable
Bembry (illness) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Suns, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bembry is dealing with an undisclosed illness, though it doesn't sound like it will keep him from suiting up Thursday. He's seen north of 30 minutes in each of the past two games but hasn't done much with the added opportunity, posting averages of 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals.
More News
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Plays 40 minutes off bench•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Provides spark off bench•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Could be in line for start•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Starts second half Tuesday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Starting again•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Leading scorer off bench•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...