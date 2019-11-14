Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Deemed probable

Bembry (illness) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Suns, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry is dealing with an undisclosed illness, though it doesn't sound like it will keep him from suiting up Thursday. He's seen north of 30 minutes in each of the past two games but hasn't done much with the added opportunity, posting averages of 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals.