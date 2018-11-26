Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Delivers full line in win

Bembry registered 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one block across 27 minutes Sunday in the Hawks' 124-123 win over the Hornets.

The 2016 first-round pick has finally found a home in the Atlanta rotation in his third NBA season and beginning to display the across-the-board production he provided during his college career at St. Joseph's. Bembry is averaging 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.5 blocks, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 steal across 26.5 minutes per game over the last two contests and could continue to cut into the playing time of Kent Bazemore, who no longer looks like a fit for the rebuilding Hawks. The 24-year-old is worth a speculative look in deeper formats.