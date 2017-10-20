Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Diagnosed with wrist fracture

Bembry has been diagnosed with a wrist fracture, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. He will be evaluated Monday to determine a course of action.

Bembry saw 18 minutes during the team's opener, so this news has significant implications. A timetable for a return has yet to be determined, though it seems safe to assume he'll be out through Monday, which is when he'll be further evaluated by doctors. In his absence, Malcolm Delaney, Taurean Prince and Luke Babbitt all seem like candidates to see additional run.