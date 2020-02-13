Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Doesn't play, despite active status
Bembry (hand) was active for Wednesday's 127-105 loss to the Cavaliers but didn't see the court.
After sitting out the previous 11 games with right hand neuritis, Bembry was cleared to play in the Hawks' final contest before the All-Star break. Considering Bembry didn't see the floor even when things weren't all that competitive late in the fourth quarter, it appears he might have only been available in an emergency. Bembry should be ready to play in the Hawks' next game Feb. 20 against the Heat, but he'll likely only fill a minor role in the rotation.
