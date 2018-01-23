Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Doesn't practice Tuesday

Bembry (groin) did not participate in Tuesday's practice and should tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bembry, who has been sidelined since late December, did some post-practice free-throw shooting, though that's not especially encouraging. Once he does return, he could take minutes away from Marco Belinelli, Malcolm Delaney and Luke Babbitt.