Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Doesn't see court in Sunday's loss
Bembry (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench in Sunday's 118-115 win over the Pistons.
After spending much of the past six weeks on the Hawks' injured list, Bembry suited up Sunday, but the competitive nature of the contest provided head coach Mike Budenholzer provided no good opportunity to work the second-year wing back into the mix. It's been a trying year for Bembry, who was sidelined for five weeks in September and October with a strained right triceps, only to fracture his right wrist in the regular-season opener. Upon returning to action in mid-November, Bembry was on the outside of the rotation and then experienced left groin issues following a G League assignment in December, which has prevented him from suiting up for the NBA team ever since. It appears Bembry's extended absence will soon come to an end, but he's unlikely to see enough minutes over the final two months to make an impact in the fantasy realm.
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Available to play Sunday•
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Probable Sunday vs. Detroit•
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out again Friday•
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Arrested for excessive speeding•
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Remains out Tuesday•
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Yet to be cleared from groin injury•
